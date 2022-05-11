Celecoxib API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Celecoxib API refers to the products needed to produce celecoxib. It is a first-generation specific COX-2 inhibitor, an anti-arthritis drug, and has little gastrointestinal side effects. It is used to treat arthritis and osteoarthritis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Celecoxib API in global, including the following market information:

Global Celecoxib API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Celecoxib API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Celecoxib API companies in 2021 (%)

The global Celecoxib API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.97 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Celecoxib API include Pfizer, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Jiangsu Chiatai Qingjiang Pharmaceutical, ScinoPharm and Jiangxi Synergy Pharmaceutical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Celecoxib API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Celecoxib API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Celecoxib API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.97

0.99

Others

Global Celecoxib API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Celecoxib API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industrial

Laboratory

Others

Global Celecoxib API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Celecoxib API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Celecoxib API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Celecoxib API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Celecoxib API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Celecoxib API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

Aurobindo Pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiangsu Chiatai Qingjiang Pharmaceutical

ScinoPharm

Jiangxi Synergy Pharmaceutical

Hisun Pharmaceutical Nantong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Celecoxib API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Celecoxib API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Celecoxib API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Celecoxib API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Celecoxib API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Celecoxib API Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Celecoxib API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Celecoxib API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Celecoxib API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Celecoxib API Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Celecoxib API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Celecoxib API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Celecoxib API Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Celecoxib API Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Celecoxib API Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Celecoxib API Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Celecoxib API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 0.97

4.1.3 0.99

