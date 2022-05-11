Set-Top-Box Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Set-Top-Box in global, including the following market information:

Global Set-Top-Box Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Set-Top-Box Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Set-Top-Box companies in 2021 (%)

The global Set-Top-Box market was valued at 23850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Set-Top-Box include Pace, Technicolor, Arris(Motorola), Echostar, Humax, Netgem, Apple, Sagemcom and Samsung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Set-Top-Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Set-Top-Box Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Set-Top-Box Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cable

Satellite

DTT

IP

OTT

Global Set-Top-Box Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Set-Top-Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Global Set-Top-Box Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Set-Top-Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Set-Top-Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Set-Top-Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Set-Top-Box sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Set-Top-Box sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pace

Technicolor

Arris(Motorola)

Echostar

Humax

Netgem

Apple

Sagemcom

Samsung

Roku

Skyworth Digital

Huawei

Hisense

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Set-Top-Box Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Set-Top-Box Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Set-Top-Box Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Set-Top-Box Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Set-Top-Box Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Set-Top-Box Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Set-Top-Box Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Set-Top-Box Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Set-Top-Box Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Set-Top-Box Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Set-Top-Box Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Set-Top-Box Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Set-Top-Box Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Set-Top-Box Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Set-Top-Box Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Set-Top-Box Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Set-Top-Box Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cable

4.1.3 Satellite

4.1.4 DTT

4.1.5 IP

