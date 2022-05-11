Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless steel Magnetic Pump in global, including the following market information:
Global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stainless steel Magnetic Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermo-electro-magnetic pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stainless steel Magnetic Pump include Sundyne, Richter Chemie, IWAKI, Klaus Union, ITT Goulds Pumps, March Manufacturing, Flowserve, CP Pumpen and Precision Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stainless steel Magnetic Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermo-electro-magnetic pump
- Self-priming Magnetic Pump
- Others
Global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food
- Aerospace & Defense
Global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless steel Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Stainless steel Magnetic Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Stainless steel Magnetic Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Stainless steel Magnetic Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Stainless steel Magnetic Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sundyne
- Richter Chemie
- IWAKI
- Klaus Union
- ITT Goulds Pumps
- March Manufacturing
- Flowserve
- CP Pumpen
- Precision Engineering
- Dandong Colossus
- Dickow Pumpen
- Yida Petrochemical Pump
- Yangguang Pump
- Micropump
- Verder
- Taicang Magnetic Pump
- DESMI
- HERMETIC-Pumpen
- Tengyu Enterprise
