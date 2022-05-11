Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A heat pump uses electricity and refrigerant to move heat from one location to another. To provide heat, it extracts heat from outside air and transfers it to a refrigeration coolant the coolant is then compressed, which increases the temperature significantly. The now hot coolant is then moved to the pool water side of the heat pump, which then passes pool water over the pipework containing hot coolant, increasing the temperature of your swimming pool water.

Applying inverter technology in outdoor swimming pool heat pumps is relatively new. The technology makes it possible to run the fan and the compressor within the heat pump at variable speeds. Therefore, the inverter heat pump is capable of adjusting output to match the actual demand from the pool very accurately.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump in global, including the following market information:

The global Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump include Guangzhou Fairland, Proteam, AstralPool, DAVEY, Desjoyaux, Dimplex, Energy Panel, FibroPool and HAYWARD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

