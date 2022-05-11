Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace & Defense Power Connector in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Aerospace & Defense Power Connector companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- 5Amps to 40Amps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Aerospace & Defense Power Connector include AMETEK. Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Eaton Corporation plc, Fischer Connectors SA, ITT Corporation, Molex, LLC and Radiall and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Aerospace & Defense Power Connector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 5Amps to 40Amps
- 40Amps to 80Amps
- 80Amps to 150Amps
- 150Amps to 300Amps
- 300Amps to 600Amps
- Others
Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Military Ground Vehicle
- Body-worn Equipment
- Naval Ships
- Others
Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aerospace & Defense Power Connector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aerospace & Defense Power Connector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aerospace & Defense Power Connector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Aerospace & Defense Power Connector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AMETEK. Inc.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Arrow Electronics, Inc.
- Collins Aerospace
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Fischer Connectors SA
- ITT Corporation
- Molex, LLC
- Radiall
- TE Connectivity
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Players in Global Market
