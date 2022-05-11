Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The refurbishment of aircrafts includes engine, landing gears, radars and antennas among others. The USM suppliers ensure the availability of some of the major aircraft components at lesser costs and higher reliability, which is increasing the interest among the aircraft manufacturers. Thus, such programs drive the demands for air transport USM as these are low cost alternatives available in the market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Transport Used Serviceable Material in global, including the following market information:
- Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Air Transport Used Serviceable Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Engine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Air Transport Used Serviceable Material include A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR Corp, AFI KLM & E&M, Delta Material Services, GA Telesis, LLC, General Electric, Liebherr Group, Lufthansa Technik and Pratt & Whitney and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Engine
- Component
- Airframe
Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Air Transport Used Serviceable Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Air Transport Used Serviceable Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Air Transport Used Serviceable Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Air Transport Used Serviceable Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- A J Walter Aviation Limited
- AAR Corp
- AFI KLM & E&M
- Delta Material Services
- GA Telesis, LLC
- General Electric
- Liebherr Group
- Lufthansa Technik
- Pratt & Whitney
- Honeywell International Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Transport
