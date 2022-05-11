Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) in global, including the following market information:
Global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Empty Columns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) include Waters, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Actuant, Tosoh, Perkinelmer and Metrohm Ag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Empty Columns
- Pre-packed Columns
Global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Academics
- Agriculture Industry
- Biotechnology
- Environmental Biotechnology
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Waters
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Agilent Technologies
- Shimadzu
- Actuant
- Tosoh
- Perkinelmer
- Metrohm Ag
