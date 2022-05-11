Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fatty alcohol alkoxy ether is a non-ionic surfactant, which is formed by connecting hydrophobic alkyl chains (fatty alcohols) through ether bonds and hydrophilic alkoxy chains. Fatty alcohol alkoxy ethers can be used as weak foaming agents for household detergents, dishwashing agents, and food cleaning products. The water solubility of fatty alcohol alkoxy ether is greatly affected by the number of carbon atoms in the alcohol structure and the number of carbon atoms in the added alkoxy group. The more carbon atoms in the alkoxy water, the better the water solubility and the better the cleaning ability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
- Global top five Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alcohol Ethoxylate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether include BASF, KLK OLEO, Clariant AG, Croda International, Sasol, Huntsman Corporation, SABIC, Maschem Bv and Dow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Alcohol Ethoxylate
- Fatty Amine Ethoxylate
- Fatty Acid Ethoxylates
- Methyl Ester
- Glycerolipids
Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home and Personal Care
- Pharmaceutical
- Pesticide
- Oilfield
- Others
Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
- Key companies Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- KLK OLEO
- Clariant AG
- Croda International
- Sasol
- Huntsman Corporation
- SABIC
- Maschem Bv
- Dow
- HELM AG
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI
- Stepan Company
- Swash Nonionics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Alcohol Alkoxy Ether Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/