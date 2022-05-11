Technology

Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump include Eckerle, Pump Systems Ltd, Dencil Pumps, Levitronix and Precision Pumping & Metering Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Stainless Steel
  • Reinforced Polypropylene
  • Engineering Plastics
  • Others

Global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Indoor Applications
  • Semiconductor Industry
  • Biomedical Applications
  • Others

Global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Thermo-electro-magnetic Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Eckerle
  • Pump Systems Ltd
  • Dencil Pumps
  • Levitronix
  • Precision Pumping & Metering Limited

