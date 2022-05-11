Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pressure-sensitive adhesive is a type of non reactive adhesive which forms a bond when pressure is applied to bond the adhesive with a surface.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material include Henkel, 3M, Arkema, Comprehensive research high-tech materials, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Tesa SE, LG Chem and Berry Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solvent-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
- Emulsion Type Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
- Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
- UV Curable Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Equipment
- Appliance Industry
- Automotive
- Energy
- Other
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- 3M
- Arkema
- Comprehensive research high-tech materials
- Nitto Denko
- Avery Dennison
- Tesa SE
- LG Chem
- Berry Global
- Nippon Shokubai (JP)
- Shuanghua
- Xinfeng Group
- Fule
- BASF
- Guangdong Kemao Forest Products Chemical
- Qixing Bridge Adhesive in Cixi City, Zhejiang Province
- Kangda Technology Group
- Multi-Beam Laser
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Material Product Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/