Degradable PLA Straws Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Degradable PLA Straws are positioned as?straws made from plants?that can break down in the environment. They are made from naturally occurring, plant material such as renewable resources like cornstarch or sugar cane.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Degradable PLA Straws in global, including the following market information:

Global Degradable PLA Straws Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Degradable PLA Straws Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Degradable PLA Straws companies in 2021 (%)

The global Degradable PLA Straws market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thick Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Degradable PLA Straws include Eco-Products, Avant Grub, Nanjing Master Packaging, Ningbo Beixuan, Merrypak, Good Start Packaging, Biolo, Wuxi Topteam and Plant Plus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Degradable PLA Straws manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Degradable PLA Straws Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Degradable PLA Straws Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thick

Regular

Slim

Global Degradable PLA Straws Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Degradable PLA Straws Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Global Degradable PLA Straws Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Degradable PLA Straws Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Degradable PLA Straws revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Degradable PLA Straws revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Degradable PLA Straws sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Degradable PLA Straws sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eco-Products

Avant Grub

Nanjing Master Packaging

Ningbo Beixuan

Merrypak

Good Start Packaging

Biolo

Wuxi Topteam

Plant Plus

Greenmunch

Headway

Esun

GUANGDONG FLOURISH PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Degradable PLA Straws Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Degradable PLA Straws Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Degradable PLA Straws Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Degradable PLA Straws Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Degradable PLA Straws Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Degradable PLA Straws Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Degradable PLA Straws Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Degradable PLA Straws Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Degradable PLA Straws Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Degradable PLA Straws Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Degradable PLA Straws Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Degradable PLA Straws Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Degradable PLA Straws Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable PLA Straws Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Degradable PLA Straws Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable PLA Straws Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

