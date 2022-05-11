Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Deformed rebar has a ribbed surface and is used typically to apply tension within reinforced concrete structures because it has a higher tensile strength than regular reinforced steel bar.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar in global, including the following market information:

Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Deformed Ribbed Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar include ArcelorMittal, Hesteel Group, Baowu Group, Shagang Group, SABIC, EVRAZ, Nucor, Emirates Steel and SteelAsia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Deformed Ribbed Bar

Deformed Indented Bar

Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Others

Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

Hesteel Group

Baowu Group

Shagang Group

SABIC

EVRAZ

Nucor

Emirates Steel

SteelAsia

Qatar Steel

Tata Steel

Celsa Steel

Commercial Metals Company

Steel Dynamics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Players in Global Market

