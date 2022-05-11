Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Deformed rebar has a ribbed surface and is used typically to apply tension within reinforced concrete structures because it has a higher tensile strength than regular reinforced steel bar.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar in global, including the following market information:
- Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Deformed Ribbed Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar include ArcelorMittal, Hesteel Group, Baowu Group, Shagang Group, SABIC, EVRAZ, Nucor, Emirates Steel and SteelAsia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Deformed Ribbed Bar
- Deformed Indented Bar
Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Infrastructure
- Housing
- Industrial
- Others
Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- Hesteel Group
- Baowu Group
- Shagang Group
- SABIC
- EVRAZ
- Nucor
- Emirates Steel
- SteelAsia
- Qatar Steel
- Tata Steel
- Celsa Steel
- Commercial Metals Company
- Steel Dynamics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Players in Global Market
