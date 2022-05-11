Technology

Mobile Phase Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Phase Accessories in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Phase Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Phase Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Phase Accessories companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Phase Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mixers And Mixing Chambers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Phase Accessories include Waters, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Perkinelmer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Phase Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Mobile Phase Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Phase Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Mixers And Mixing Chambers
  • Degassers

Global Mobile Phase Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Phase Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Academics
  • Food & Beverage
  • Biotechnology
  • Environmental Biotechnology
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

Global Mobile Phase Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Phase Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Mobile Phase Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Mobile Phase Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Mobile Phase Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Mobile Phase Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Waters
  • Shimadzu
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Perkinelmer

