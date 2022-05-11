HPEG & VPEG Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HPEG is non-toxic, non-irritant with good water solubility and will not be hydrolytic deteriorated. It has good intermiscibility with many compounds. It is an important raw material for polycarboxylate water reducing agent which has good dispersibility holding facility
This report contains market size and forecasts of HPEG & VPEG in global, including the following market information:
- Global HPEG & VPEG Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global HPEG & VPEG Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five HPEG & VPEG companies in 2021 (%)
The global HPEG & VPEG market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HPEG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HPEG & VPEG include LOTTE Chemical, Liaoning Kelong Chemical, Shandong Zhuoxing Chemical, Shanghai Taijie Chemical and Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HPEG & VPEG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HPEG & VPEG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global HPEG & VPEG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- HPEG
- VPEG
Global HPEG & VPEG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global HPEG & VPEG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Concrete
- Pre-cast Concrete Units
Global HPEG & VPEG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global HPEG & VPEG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies HPEG & VPEG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies HPEG & VPEG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies HPEG & VPEG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies HPEG & VPEG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LOTTE Chemical
- Liaoning Kelong Chemical
- Shandong Zhuoxing Chemical
- Shanghai Taijie Chemical
- Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HPEG & VPEG Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HPEG & VPEG Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HPEG & VPEG Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HPEG & VPEG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HPEG & VPEG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HPEG & VPEG Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HPEG & VPEG Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HPEG & VPEG Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HPEG & VPEG Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HPEG & VPEG Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HPEG & VPEG Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HPEG & VPEG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HPEG & VPEG Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HPEG & VPEG Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HPEG & VPEG Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HPEG & VPEG Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HPEG & VPEG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 HPEG
4.1.3 VPEG
