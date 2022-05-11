Steel Shot Abrasive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steel abrasives are steel particles that are used as abrasive or peening media. They are usually available in two different shapes (shot and grit) that address different industrial applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Shot Abrasive in global, including the following market information:
- Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Steel Shot Abrasive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Shot Abrasive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
40 – 51 Rc Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Shot Abrasive include Vulkan INOX, Ervin, Winoa, W Abrasives, Peerless Metal Powder & Abrasives Company, Metaltec Steel Abrasive Company, Airblast, Zibo TAA Metal Technology and Shandong Kaitai Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Shot Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 40 – 51 Rc
- 54 – 61 Rc
- > 60 Rc
Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Machinery
- Metal Fabrication
- Electronics
- Other
Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Steel Shot Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Steel Shot Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Steel Shot Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Steel Shot Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Vulkan INOX
- Ervin
- Winoa
- W Abrasives
- Peerless Metal Powder & Abrasives Company
- Metaltec Steel Abrasive Company
- Airblast
- Zibo TAA Metal Technology
- Shandong Kaitai Group
- Ow (Shandong) Metal Abrasives
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Shot Abrasive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Shot Abrasive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Shot Abrasive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Shot Abrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Shot Abrasive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Shot Abrasive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Shot Abrasive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Shot Abrasive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Shot Abrasive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Shot Abrasive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Shot Abrasive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Shot Abrasive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Shot Abrasive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Shot Abrasive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Shot Abrasive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/