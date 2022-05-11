LED PAR Lights Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A parabolic aluminized reflector lamp (PAR lamp or simply PAR) is a type of electric lamp that is widely used in commercial, residential, and transportation illumination. It produces a highly directional beam.
This report contains market size and forecasts of LED PAR Lights in global, including the following market information:
Global LED PAR Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global LED PAR Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five LED PAR Lights companies in 2021 (%)
The global LED PAR Lights market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PAR16 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LED PAR Lights include OPPSK, U`King, Missyee, CHAUVET DJ, Eyourlife, GBGS, LaluceNatz, Oulang and Icon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LED PAR Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LED PAR Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED PAR Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PAR16
- PAR20
- PAR30
- PAR36
- PAR38
Global LED PAR Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED PAR Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Illumination
- Residential Illumination
- Transportation Illumination
- Others
Global LED PAR Lights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED PAR Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies LED PAR Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies LED PAR Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies LED PAR Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies LED PAR Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OPPSK
- U`King
- Missyee
- CHAUVET DJ
- Eyourlife
- GBGS
- LaluceNatz
- Oulang
- Icon
- Duoliang Lighting
- Pak
- Yilijia
- Xinfuguang
- Light Fly
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LED PAR Lights Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LED PAR Lights Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LED PAR Lights Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LED PAR Lights Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LED PAR Lights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global LED PAR Lights Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LED PAR Lights Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LED PAR Lights Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LED PAR Lights Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global LED PAR Lights Sales by Companies
3.5 Global LED PAR Lights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED PAR Lights Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers LED PAR Lights Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED PAR Lights Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED PAR Lights Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED PAR Lights Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global LED PAR Lights Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PAR16
4.1.3 PAR20
