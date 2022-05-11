Steel Grit Abrasive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel abrasives are steel particles that are used as abrasive or peening media.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Grit Abrasive in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Steel Grit Abrasive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Grit Abrasive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

40 – 51 Rc Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Grit Abrasive include Vulkan INOX, Ervin, Winoa, W Abrasives, Peerless Metal Powder & Abrasives Company, Metaltec Steel Abrasive Company, Airblast, Zibo TAA Metal Technology and Shandong Kaitai Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Grit Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

40 – 51 Rc

47 – 56 Rc

54 – 61 Rc

>60 Rc

Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Electronics

Other

Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Grit Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Grit Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Grit Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Steel Grit Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vulkan INOX

Ervin

Winoa

W Abrasives

Peerless Metal Powder & Abrasives Company

Metaltec Steel Abrasive Company

Airblast

Zibo TAA Metal Technology

Shandong Kaitai Group

Ow (Shandong) Metal Abrasives

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Grit Abrasive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Grit Abrasive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Grit Abrasive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Grit Abrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Grit Abrasive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Grit Abrasive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Grit Abrasive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Grit Abrasive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Grit Abrasive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Grit Abrasive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Grit Abrasive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Grit Abrasive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Grit Abrasive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Grit Abrasive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Grit Abrasive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

