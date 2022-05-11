PU Release Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global PU Release Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PU Release Agent include Chem-Trend, AXEL, Chukyo Yushi, Maverix Solutions, Münch Chemie, WN SHAW, Henkel, Lanxess and Dow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PU Release Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PU Release Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PU Release Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water Based
- Oil Based
Global PU Release Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PU Release Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Sole
- Toy
- Furniture
- Other
Global PU Release Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PU Release Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PU Release Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PU Release Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PU Release Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies PU Release Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chem-Trend
- AXEL
- Chukyo Yushi
- Maverix Solutions
- Münch Chemie
- WN SHAW
- Henkel
- Lanxess
- Dow
- McGee Industries
- Lianyungang Belita New Materials
- Shanghai Dongheng Chemical
- Dongguan Antai Fine Chemical
- Xiangyang Jiechuang New Chemical Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PU Release Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PU Release Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PU Release Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PU Release Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PU Release Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PU Release Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PU Release Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PU Release Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PU Release Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PU Release Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PU Release Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PU Release Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PU Release Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Release Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PU Release Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Release Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PU Release Agent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
