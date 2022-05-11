Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

SBCs and TPU can be used as the raw materials of footwear and also are the main application area of SBCs and TPU.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear include Kraton Polymers, Dynasol, LG Chem, INEOS Styrolution, Avient Corporation, Asahi Chemical, Versalis, Kumho Petrochemical and Sinopec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

Others

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Canvas Shoes

Sports Shoes

Others

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kraton Polymers

Dynasol

LG Chem

INEOS Styrolution

Avient Corporation

Asahi Chemical

Versalis

Kumho Petrochemical

Sinopec

LCY Technology Corp

TSRC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Elastomers for Footwear Product Type

