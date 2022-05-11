Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Used as flotation agent for copper, lead, zinc, aluminum, magnesium, nickel, cobalt, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, bismuth, mercury, antimony and other minerals
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents in global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Collectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents include AkzoNobel, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Clariant, Cytec Solvay Group, FMC Corporation (Cheminova), Orica, Kao Chemicals, Huntsman and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Collectors
- Frothers
- Regulators
- Others
Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Copper
- Lead and Zinc
- Others
Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Clariant
- Cytec Solvay Group
- FMC Corporation (Cheminova)
- Orica
- Kao Chemicals
- Huntsman
- Arkema
- Air Products
- Sellwell Group
- FloMin
- Nalco Water (Ecolab)
- Ekofole Reagents
- Senmin
- Nasaco
- Tieling Flotation Reagent
- QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent
- Hunan Mingzhu Flotation Reagent
- Forbon Technology
- Humon
- Qingquan Ecological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-ferrous Metal Flotation Agents Players in Global Market
