Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) is an acid anhydride synthesized from maleic anhydride (maleic anhydride) and dodecene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) include Milliken Chemical, Albemarle and Vertellus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content 98%

Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Resin Curing Agent

Lubricating Oil Corrosion Inhibitor

Others

Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Milliken Chemical

Albemarle

Vertellus

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dodecenyl Succinic Anhydride (DDSA) Players in Global Market

