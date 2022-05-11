Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The urinary tract infection (UTI) is more common among women than in men. The UTI is easy to cure; however, the untreated UTI may lead to a severe health condition. Therefore, there are various diagnostics kits available in the market for UTI. Several diagnostics kits are sold over the counter. The UTI diagnostics works similar to the pregnancy kits; they have a strip, which is held in urine stream for a few seconds or dipping into a sample in a clean cup.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection in Global, including the following market information:

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dipsticks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection include i-Health, Inc (AZO), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Acon Laboratories, Inc., BD, Arkray Inc., BTNX Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc) and Teco Diagnostics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dipsticks

Cup

Dipslide

Cassette

Others

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

i-Health, Inc (AZO)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

BD

Arkray Inc.

BTNX Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc)

Teco Diagnostics

Atlas Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Product Type

