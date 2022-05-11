Broadcast Infrastructure Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The paradigm shift of the broadcasting industry from analog to digital technology has introduced an advanced broadcast infrastructure, which is relatively complex. The broadcast industry is witnessing a significant demand for new broadcasting technologies such as internet protocol television (IPTV), web TV, high definition television (HDTV), and pay-per-view.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Broadcast Infrastructure in Global, including the following market information:
Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Broadcast Infrastructure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Broadcast Infrastructure include Cisco Systems, Inc., Clyde Broadcast Technology, CS Computer Systems Ltd., Dacast Inc., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Grass Valley, Kaltura, Nevion and Ross Video Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Broadcast Infrastructure companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Terrestrial
- Marine
Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Broadcast Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Broadcast Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Clyde Broadcast Technology
- CS Computer Systems Ltd.
- Dacast Inc.
- EVS Broadcast Equipment SA
- Grass Valley
- Kaltura
- Nevion
- Ross Video Ltd
- Zixi
