Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-metallic minerals are mainly graphite, pyrite, fluorite, collophanite and so on
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-metallic Flotation Agents in global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Non-metallic Flotation Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-metallic Flotation Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Collectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-metallic Flotation Agents include AkzoNobel, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Clariant, Cytec Solvay Group, FMC Corporation (Cheminova), Orica, Kao Chemicals, Huntsman and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-metallic Flotation Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Collectors
- Frothers
- Regulators
- Others
Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Graphite
- Phosphorite
- Fluorite
- Others
Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-metallic Flotation Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-metallic Flotation Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-metallic Flotation Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Non-metallic Flotation Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Clariant
- Cytec Solvay Group
- FMC Corporation (Cheminova)
- Orica
- Kao Chemicals
- Huntsman
- Arkema
- Air Products
- Sellwell Group
- FloMin
- Nalco Water (Ecolab)
- Ekofole Reagents
- Senmin
- Nasaco
- Tieling Flotation Reagent
- QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent
- Hunan Mingzhu Flotation Reagent
- Forbon Technology
- Humon
- Qingquan Ecological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-metallic Flotation Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-metallic Flotation Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-metallic Flotation Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-metallic Flotation Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-metallic Flotation Agents Companies
