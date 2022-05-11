Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-metallic minerals are mainly graphite, pyrite, fluorite, collophanite and so on

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-metallic Flotation Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Non-metallic Flotation Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-metallic Flotation Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Collectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-metallic Flotation Agents include AkzoNobel, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Clariant, Cytec Solvay Group, FMC Corporation (Cheminova), Orica, Kao Chemicals, Huntsman and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-metallic Flotation Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Collectors

Frothers

Regulators

Others

Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Graphite

Phosphorite

Fluorite

Others

Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-metallic Flotation Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-metallic Flotation Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-metallic Flotation Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Non-metallic Flotation Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Clariant

Cytec Solvay Group

FMC Corporation (Cheminova)

Orica

Kao Chemicals

Huntsman

Arkema

Air Products

Sellwell Group

FloMin

Nalco Water (Ecolab)

Ekofole Reagents

Senmin

Nasaco

Tieling Flotation Reagent

QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent

Hunan Mingzhu Flotation Reagent

Forbon Technology

Humon

Qingquan Ecological

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-metallic Flotation Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-metallic Flotation Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-metallic Flotation Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-metallic Flotation Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-metallic Flotation Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-metallic Flotation Agents Companies

