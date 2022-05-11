Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanotechnology in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nanotechnology in Healthcare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nanomedicine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nanotechnology in Healthcare include Amgen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, UCB, Roche, Celgene, Sanofi, Merck & Co and Biogen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nanotechnology in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nanomedicine
- Nano Medical Devices
- Nano Diagnosis
- Others
Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Anticancer
- CNS Product
- Anti-infective
- Others
Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nanotechnology in Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nanotechnology in Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amgen
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Abbott
- UCB
- Roche
- Celgene
- Sanofi
- Merck & Co
- Biogen
- Stryker
- Gilead Sciences
- Pfizer
- 3M Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Smith & Nephew
- Leadiant Biosciences
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Shire
- Ipsen
- Endo International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nanotechnology in Healthcare Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nanotechnology in Healthcare Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanotechnology in Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nanotechnology in Healthcare Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanotechnology in Healthcare Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanotechnology in Healthcare Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanotechnolo
