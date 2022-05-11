Remote Desktop & Access Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Remote access software or remote desktop software is used by individuals, IT professionals, Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and support organizations to remotely access computers and mobile devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Desktop & Access Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Remote Desktop & Access Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Remote Desktop & Access Software include BeyondTrust, Cisco WebEx, LogMeIn (GoToMyPC), TeamViewer, ASG Technologies, Rsupport, F5, Inc., SimpleHelp and Techinline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Remote Desktop & Access Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Personal Use

Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Remote Desktop & Access Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Remote Desktop & Access Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BeyondTrust

Cisco WebEx

LogMeIn (GoToMyPC)

TeamViewer

ASG Technologies

Rsupport

F5, Inc.

SimpleHelp

Techinline

RemotePC

RealVNC

Devolutions

Zoho

AnyDesk

ConnectWise (Thoma Bravo)

SolarWinds Dameware

Goverlan Reach

Splashtop

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Remote Desktop & Access Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Remote Desktop & Access Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Remote Desktop & Access Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Remote Desktop & Access Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Remote Desktop & Access Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Remote Desktop & Access Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Remote Desktop & Access Software Companies

