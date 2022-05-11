Technology

Burr Milling Cutters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Burr Milling Cutters in global, including the following market information:

Global Burr Milling Cutters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Burr Milling Cutters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Burr Milling Cutters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Burr Milling Cutters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Burr Milling Cutters include Imco Carbide Tool, Smicut AB, Euroboor BV., ALPEN-MAYKESTAG, ATA Group, Bordo Industrial, Neuhuser Przisionswerkzeuge, Niagara Cutter and KOMET GROUP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Burr Milling Cutters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Burr Milling Cutters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Burr Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Carbide
  • Diamond
  • High-speed Steel
  • Others

Global Burr Milling Cutters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Burr Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Machinery
  • Automobile
  • Airplane
  • Others

Global Burr Milling Cutters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Burr Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Burr Milling Cutters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Burr Milling Cutters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Burr Milling Cutters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Burr Milling Cutters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Imco Carbide Tool
  • Smicut AB
  • Euroboor BV.
  • ALPEN-MAYKESTAG
  • ATA Group
  • Bordo Industrial
  • Neuhuser Przisionswerkzeuge
  • Niagara Cutter
  • KOMET GROUP
  • RHODIUS
  • Sutton Tools

