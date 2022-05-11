Flotation Promoters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Promoter is a kind of organic substance which can selectively act on mineral surface to make mineral particles hydrophobic. Promoters can generally be classified into three categories – non – ionic, anion and cation. Nonionic promoters are simple hydrocarbon oils. Anionic and cationic promoters contain polar components that selectively adhere to mineral surfaces, as well as non-polar components that are incorporated into solutions and give mineral surfaces hydrophobicity. promoters can be chemically bound to the mineral surface in highly selective ways (chemisorption) or retained on the mineral surface by physical forces (physical adsorption). The selection of promoters is very important for the effective separation of minerals by flotation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flotation Promoters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Flotation Promoters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Flotation Promoters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Flotation Promoters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flotation Promoters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nonionic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flotation Promoters include AkzoNobel, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Clariant, Cytec Solvay Group, FMC Corporation (Cheminova), Orica, Kao Chemicals, Huntsman and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flotation Promoters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flotation Promoters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flotation Promoters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nonionic
- Anionic
- Cationic
Global Flotation Promoters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flotation Promoters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Non-ferrous Metal
- Fossil Fuels
- Non-metallic
- Precious Metals
- Others
Global Flotation Promoters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flotation Promoters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flotation Promoters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flotation Promoters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flotation Promoters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Flotation Promoters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Clariant
- Cytec Solvay Group
- FMC Corporation (Cheminova)
- Orica
- Kao Chemicals
- Huntsman
- Arkema
- Air Products
- Sellwell Group
- FloMin
- Nalco Water (Ecolab)
- Ekofole Reagents
- Senmin
- Nasaco
- Tieling Flotation Reagent
- QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent
- Hunan Mingzhu Flotation Reagent
- Forbon Technology
- Humon
- Qingquan Ecological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flotation Promoters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flotation Promoters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flotation Promoters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flotation Promoters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flotation Promoters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flotation Promoters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flotation Promoters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flotation Promoters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flotation Promoters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flotation Promoters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flotation Promoters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flotation Promoters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flotation Promoters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flotation Promoters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flotation Promoters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flotation Promoters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
