Technology

Mobile News Apps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile News Apps in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile News Apps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile News Apps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Android Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile News Apps include Apple News, Google News, The Week, Flipboard, SmartNews, News360, News Break, Yahoo News and Ground News, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile News Apps companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile News Apps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile News Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Android
  • iOS

Global Mobile News Apps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile News Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Subscription Service
  • Advertisement

Global Mobile News Apps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile News Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Mobile News Apps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Mobile News Apps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Apple News
  • Google News
  • The Week
  • Flipboard
  • SmartNews
  • News360
  • News Break
  • Yahoo News
  • Ground News
  • Pocket
  • PressReader
  • Microsoft MSN News
  • AP Mobile
  • The New York Times
  • Financial Times
  • BBC News
  • CNN News
  • Reddit
  • Reuters
  • Inkl

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile News Apps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile News Apps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile News Apps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile News Apps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile News Apps Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile News Apps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile News Apps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile News Apps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile News Apps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile News Apps Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile News Apps Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile News Apps Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile News Apps Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile News Apps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

