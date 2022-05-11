Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A microcatheter is a small diameter catheter that is used in minimally invasive procedures for delivering devices. Its small build makes it ideal for navigating complex vasculature within the human body.

The guidewire is the device used to guide the catheter into place during CVC insertions. The purpose of a guidewire is to gain access to the blood vessels using a minimally invasive technique.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire in global, including the following market information:

Global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Micro Catheter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire include Cardinal Health Inc, Medtronic, BD, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated and Cook Medical LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Micro Catheter

Micro Guidewire

Global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Micro Catheter and Micro Guidewire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cardinal Health Inc

Medtronic

BD

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook Medical LLC

Tokai Medical Products, Inc.

Merit

ASAHI INTECC

Peijia Medical Limited.

Biomerics

Phenox GmbH

AngioDynamics

