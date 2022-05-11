Mobile Terminal Antenna Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The terminal antenna is used to transmit and receive radio waves and is connected to the radio frequency front end. It is the starting point of the receiving channel and the end of the transmitting channel.
This report focus on Mobile Terminal Antenna, not Base Station Antenna.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Terminal Antenna in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Terminal Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Built-in Antenna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Terminal Antenna include Ericsson, Shenzhen Sunway Communication, Commscope, Amphenol, Comba Telecom, Murata, Luxshare Precision, Laird and Tongyu Communication, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Terminal Antenna companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Built-in Antenna
- External Antenna
Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mobile Terminal
- Internet of Vehicles
- Others
Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mobile Terminal Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mobile Terminal Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ericsson
- Shenzhen Sunway Communication
- Commscope
- Amphenol
- Comba Telecom
- Murata
- Luxshare Precision
- Laird
- Tongyu Communication
- Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology
- Pulse
- Molex
- Suzhou Shijia Science & Technology
- Baylin Technologies
- Airgain
- Taoglas
- Harxon Corporation
- Electric Connector Technology
- Huawei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Terminal Antenna Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Terminal Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Terminal Antenna Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Terminal Antenna Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Terminal Antenna Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Terminal Antenna Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
