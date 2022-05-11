Technology

Conical Milling Cutters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conical Milling Cutters in global, including the following market information:

Global Conical Milling Cutters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conical Milling Cutters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Conical Milling Cutters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conical Milling Cutters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conical Milling Cutters include KOMET GROUP, Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Friedrich Gloor, Niagara Cutter, Smicut AB, WALTER, GHRING, EMUGE FRANKEN and DC Swiss, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conical Milling Cutters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Conical Milling Cutters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conical Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Carbide
  • Diamond
  • High-speed Steel
  • Others

Global Conical Milling Cutters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conical Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Machinery
  • Automobile
  • Airplane
  • Others

Global Conical Milling Cutters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conical Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Conical Milling Cutters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Conical Milling Cutters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Conical Milling Cutters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Conical Milling Cutters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • KOMET GROUP
  • Advent Tool & Manufacturing
  • Friedrich Gloor
  • Niagara Cutter
  • Smicut AB
  • WALTER
  • GHRING
  • EMUGE FRANKEN
  • DC Swiss
  • Carmex Precision Tools
  • DIXI Polytool

