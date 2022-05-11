Starch Softgel Capsules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The starch soft gel capsules are usually derived from natural sources and are used as nutritional supplements for patients suffering from various medical conditions. These soft gel capsules are usually free of genetic modifications and are manufactured adhering to strict quality standards. The soft gel capsules are available in gelatin as well as non-gelatin composition for people with vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Starch Softgel Capsules in global, including the following market information:

Global Starch Softgel Capsules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Starch Softgel Capsules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Starch Softgel Capsules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Starch Softgel Capsules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gelatin Composition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Starch Softgel Capsules include Catalent Inc, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Procaps, CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., Softcaps, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., Aenova Holding GmbH and Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Starch Softgel Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Starch Softgel Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gelatin Composition

Non-Gelatin Composition

Global Starch Softgel Capsules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Starch Softgel Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Pharmacy and Drugstore

Online Provider

Global Starch Softgel Capsules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Starch Softgel Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Starch Softgel Capsules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Starch Softgel Capsules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Starch Softgel Capsules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Starch Softgel Capsules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Catalent Inc

Robinson Pharma, Inc.

Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Procaps

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc.

Softcaps

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd.

Aenova Holding GmbH

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

Bahrain Pharma

