Medical Practice Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Practice management solutions enable co-ordination in organizational tasks and process through improved workflows. The solutions allow healthcare professionals to focus on offering quality care by lowing the administrative burden. The global practice management systems market is being driven by factors such as rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality care at affordable costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases but increasing concerns of data privacy are anticipated to obstruct the practice management market growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Practice Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Practice Management Systems market was valued at 5015.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8686.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Practice Management Systems include Henry Schein, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation and Medical Information Technology, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Practice Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Practice Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Practice Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henry Schein

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athena Health

Cerner Corporation

Epic

eClinicalWorks

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC

Caspio

eHospital Systems

