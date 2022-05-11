Medical Practice Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Practice management solutions enable co-ordination in organizational tasks and process through improved workflows. The solutions allow healthcare professionals to focus on offering quality care by lowing the administrative burden. The global practice management systems market is being driven by factors such as rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality care at affordable costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases but increasing concerns of data privacy are anticipated to obstruct the practice management market growth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Practice Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Practice Management Systems market was valued at 5015.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8686.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Practice Management Systems include Henry Schein, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation and Medical Information Technology, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Practice Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
- Web-Based
Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Others
Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Practice Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Practice Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henry Schein
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Athena Health
- Cerner Corporation
- Epic
- eClinicalWorks
- GE Healthcare
- McKesson Corporation
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC
- Caspio
- eHospital Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Practice Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Practice Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Practice Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Practice Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Practice Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Practice Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Practice Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Practice Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Practice Management Systems Players in Global Market
