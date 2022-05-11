Technology

Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metallic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials include Rgess, Outlast Technologies, DowDupont, Basf, Cryopak, Sonoco Products, Ewald Dorken and Honeywell Electronic Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Metallic Material
  • Non-metallic Material

Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Building & Construction
  • Hvac
  • Shipping
  • Packaging & Transportation
  • Textile
  • Fixed Refrigeration
  • Others

Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Inorganic Advanced Phase Change Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Rgess
  • Outlast Technologies
  • DowDupont
  • Basf
  • Cryopak
  • Sonoco Products
  • Ewald Dorken
  • Honeywell Electronic Materials

