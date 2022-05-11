Antiviral Therapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antiviral therapy is one of the most exciting branches of virology. It entails several strategies used to develop antiviral therapy, including direct-acting antivirals that target viral proteins, enzymes, or nucleic acids; passive antibodies that neutralize viruses circulating in drug; and drugs that target cellular proteins or processes essential for viral replication.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antiviral Therapy in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Antiviral Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antiviral Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Generic Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antiviral Therapy include AbbVie Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aurobindo Pharma and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antiviral Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antiviral Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antiviral Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Generic Drugs
- Branded Drugs
Global Antiviral Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antiviral Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HIV
- Hepatitis
- Herpes
- Virus Influenza
- Others
Global Antiviral Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Antiviral Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Antiviral Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Antiviral Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Abbott
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Aurobindo Pharma
- AstraZeneca
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antiviral Therapy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antiviral Therapy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antiviral Therapy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antiviral Therapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antiviral Therapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antiviral Therapy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antiviral Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antiviral Therapy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Antiviral Therapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Antiviral Therapy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiviral Therapy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antiviral Therapy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiviral Therapy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Antiviral Therapy Market Size Markets
