Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inspection of confined areas is expensive, time-consuming, and sometimes involves danger to human lives; thus, the use of drones to inspect confined areas is gaining immense traction in diverse applications. Furthermore, these drones offer other benefits to users by adding extra features such as the installation of IR cameras, which provide advanced visual and data analytics capability,allowing the evaluation of actual asset status and maintenance needs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inspection Drone for Confined Space in global, including the following market information:
- Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Inspection Drone for Confined Space companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inspection Drone for Confined Space market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Quadrotor Drone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Inspection Drone for Confined Space include Digital Aerolus, Drone Volt, Flyability SA, Imaze Tech Ltd., Interactive Aerial, Inc., Multinov, Performance Rotors Pte. Ltd., Scout Drone Inspection AS and Skypersonic Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Inspection Drone for Confined Space manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Quadrotor Drone
- Multi Rotor Drone
Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Power Generation
- Mining
- Chemicals
- Marine Vessels
- Others
Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Inspection Drone for Confined Space revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Inspection Drone for Confined Space revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Inspection Drone for Confined Space sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Inspection Drone for Confined Space sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Digital Aerolus
- Drone Volt
- Flyability SA
- Imaze Tech Ltd.
- Interactive Aerial, Inc.
- Multinov
- Performance Rotors Pte. Ltd.
- Scout Drone Inspection AS
- Skypersonic Inc
- Terra Drone Corp.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inspection Drone for Confined Space Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inspection Drone for Confined Space Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inspection Drone for Confined Space Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inspection Drone for Confined Space Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inspection Drone for Confined Space Players in Global Market
