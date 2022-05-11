Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
P-Nitroaniline (PNA) is a solid organic compound having C6H6N2O2. It is also known as 4-Nitroaniline, para-nitroaniline or 1-amino-4-nitrobenzene. It can be produced using various routes and is industrially produced via the amination of 4-Nitrochlorobenzene. P-Nitroaniline is used as a precursor to produce p-Phenylenediamine (PPD). It is used as an intermediate in the manufacture of dyes, antioxidants, pharmaceuticals and pesticides.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paranitroaniline (PNA) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Paranitroaniline (PNA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paranitroaniline (PNA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Wet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paranitroaniline (PNA) include Luosen, Shangshi New Materials, Quickchem, Zhong Ran, Seya Industries and Valiant Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paranitroaniline (PNA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Normal Wet
- Normal Dry
- Refined
Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dyes
- Pesticide
- Others
Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Paranitroaniline (PNA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Paranitroaniline (PNA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Paranitroaniline (PNA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Paranitroaniline (PNA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Luosen
- Shangshi New Materials
- Quickchem
- Zhong Ran
- Seya Industries
- Valiant Organics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paranitroaniline (PNA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paranitroaniline (PNA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paranitroaniline (PNA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paranitroaniline (PNA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paranitroaniline (PNA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paranitroaniline (PNA) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paranitroaniline (PNA) Companies
4 Sights by Product
