Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Service provides support services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies throughout the development of the product. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the medical device industry require various testing services such as preclinical services, clinical research services, analytical testing services, bio analytical testing services, and regulatory services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services market was valued at 41800 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 56330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Early Phase Development Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services include Charles River Laboratories Inc., IQVIA Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Parexel International Corporation, Icon Plc., Pra Health Sciences, Syneos Health, Medpace and Wuxi Apptec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Early Phase Development

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

Clinical Research Services

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Parexel International Corporation

Icon Plc.

Pra Health Sciences

Syneos Health

Medpace

Wuxi Apptec

PPD Inc.

