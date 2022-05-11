Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Service provides support services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies throughout the development of the product. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the medical device industry require various testing services such as preclinical services, clinical research services, analytical testing services, bio analytical testing services, and regulatory services.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services market was valued at 41800 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 56330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Early Phase Development Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services include Charles River Laboratories Inc., IQVIA Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Parexel International Corporation, Icon Plc., Pra Health Sciences, Syneos Health, Medpace and Wuxi Apptec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Early Phase Development
- Laboratory Services
- Consulting Services
- Clinical Research Services
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Device Companies
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Charles River Laboratories Inc.
- IQVIA Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Parexel International Corporation
- Icon Plc.
- Pra Health Sciences
- Syneos Health
- Medpace
- Wuxi Apptec
- PPD Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
