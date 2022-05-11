Shoulder Milling Cutters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shoulder Milling Cutters in global, including the following market information:
Global Shoulder Milling Cutters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shoulder Milling Cutters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Shoulder Milling Cutters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shoulder Milling Cutters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shoulder Milling Cutters include KOMET GROUP, Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Friedrich Gloor, Niagara Cutter, Smicut AB, WALTER, GHRING, EMUGE FRANKEN and DC Swiss, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shoulder Milling Cutters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Shoulder Milling Cutters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shoulder Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbide
- Diamond
- High-speed Steel
- Others
Global Shoulder Milling Cutters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shoulder Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Machinery
- Automobile
- Airplane
- Others
Global Shoulder Milling Cutters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shoulder Milling Cutters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Shoulder Milling Cutters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Shoulder Milling Cutters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Shoulder Milling Cutters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Shoulder Milling Cutters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KOMET GROUP
- Advent Tool & Manufacturing
- Friedrich Gloor
- Niagara Cutter
- Smicut AB
- WALTER
- GHRING
- EMUGE FRANKEN
- DC Swiss
- Carmex Precision Tools
- DIXI Polytool
