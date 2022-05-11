Bio-Based N-butanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bio-based n-butanol is a 4 carbon, straight chain alcohol used extensively as a solvent and as an intermediate in the production of monomers, polymeric emulsions, esters, and glycol ethers. It is also used in the production of amino resins used as curing agents in paints and coatings, and as an intermediate in the production of plasticizers and amines. It is a HAPS-compliant solvent with slow evaporation rates and excellent flow, levelling and gloss characteristics. n-Butanol is a particularly effective latent solvent for cellulosic lacquers and ambient-cured enamels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-Based N-butanol in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bio-Based N-butanol companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/149310/global-biobased-nbutanol-forecast-market-2022-2028-149

The global Bio-Based N-butanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sugar Cane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-Based N-butanol include Gevo, Cobalt, Green Biologics and Butamax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-Based N-butanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sugar Cane

Corn

Others

Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biofuel

Industrial Solvent

Others

Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-Based N-butanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-Based N-butanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-Based N-butanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bio-Based N-butanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gevo

Cobalt

Green Biologics

Butamax

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149310/global-biobased-nbutanol-forecast-market-2022-2028-149

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-Based N-butanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-Based N-butanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-Based N-butanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-Based N-butanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-Based N-butanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-Based N-butanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-Based N-butanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-Based N-butanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-Based N-butanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/