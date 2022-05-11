Bluetooth Modules Market Research Report 2022

The global Bluetooth Modules market was valued at 7949.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Bluetooth module is a PCBA board with integrated Bluetooth function. It is used for short-range wireless communication and is divided into Bluetooth data module and Bluetooth voice module according to functions. Bluetooth module refers to the basic circuit set of the integrated Bluetooth function chip, used for wireless network communications, can be roughly divided into three types: data transmission module remote control module. The general module has the properties of the semi-finished product [1] , which is processed on the basis of the chip to make the subsequent application more simple.

By Market Verdors:

Murata

Qualcomm

Intel

Broadcom

Panasonic

Texas Instruments

Fujitsu

Hosiden

STMicroelectronics

Laird

Taiyo Yuden

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Silicon Labs

By Types:

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules

Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules

Classic Bluetooth Modules

By Applications:

Mobile Phones

Computers

Connected Home

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bluetooth Modules Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bluetooth Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules

1.4.3 Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules

1.4.4 Classic Bluetooth Modules

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bluetooth Modules Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Mobile Phones

1.5.3 Computers

1.5.4 Connected Home

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bluetooth Modules Market

1.8.1 Global Bluetooth Modules Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bluetooth Modules Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bluetooth Modules Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bluetooth Modules Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bluetooth Modules Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bluetooth Modules Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bluetooth Modules Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

