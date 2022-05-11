Bio-Based Isobutanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bio-based isobutanol is an ideal platform molecule, a more flexible and versatile renewable alternative to current biofuels. It can be used as a “drop in” gasoline blendstock; it converts readily to isobutylene, a precursor to a variety of transportation fuel products such as iso-octene (gasoline blendstock), iso-octane (alkylate—high-quality gasoline blendstock and/or avgas blendstock), iso-paraffinic kerosene (IPK, or renewable jet) and diesel. Isobutanol is not constrained to just the gasoline pool; hence, its value to a producer and/or purchaser is its flexibility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-Based Isobutanol in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bio-Based Isobutanol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-Based Isobutanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wood Waste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-Based Isobutanol include Gevo, Cobalt, Green Biologics and Butamax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-Based Isobutanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wood Waste

Corn

Others

Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biofuel

Industrial Solvent

Others

Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-Based Isobutanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-Based Isobutanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-Based Isobutanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bio-Based Isobutanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gevo

Cobalt

Green Biologics

Butamax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-Based Isobutanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-Based Isobutanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-Based Isobutanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-Based Isobutanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-Based Isobutanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-Based Isobutanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-Based Isobutanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-Based Isobutanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

