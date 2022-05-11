Plastic Card Printers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Card Printers in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Card Printers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Card Printers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Card Printers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Card Printers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stationary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Card Printers include BRADY, Cabur, DOMINO, HID, MGI Digital Graphic Technology, NanoSec, Zebra and Evolis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Card Printers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Card Printers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Card Printers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stationary

Portable

Global Plastic Card Printers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Card Printers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Card

ID Card

Bank Card

Other

Global Plastic Card Printers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Card Printers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Card Printers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Card Printers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Card Printers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Card Printers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BRADY

Cabur

DOMINO

HID

MGI Digital Graphic Technology

NanoSec

Zebra

Evolis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Card Printers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Card Printers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Card Printers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Card Printers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Card Printers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Card Printers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Card Printers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Card Printers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Card Printers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Card Printers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Card Printers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Card Printers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Card Printers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Card Printers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Card Printers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Card Printers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

