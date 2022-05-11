Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Maleic anhydride grafted POE used as compatibilizer toughening agent for Polyamides/ Nylon/PA glass fiber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE in global, including the following market information:

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE companies in 2021 (%)

The global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE include Fine Blend, ExxonMobil, Mitsui, Huangshan Banner Technology and Ningbo Materchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General

Low Temperature

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Adhesives

Cable

Home Appliances

Others

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fine Blend

ExxonMobil

Mitsui

Huangshan Banner Technology

Ningbo Materchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maleic Anhydride Grafted POE Companies

