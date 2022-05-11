Agritech Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The agritech market are engaged in the business of offering agritech related technologies, system, and software. With the increase in effective connection between farmers owing to digitalization, the use of state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT and cloud would encourage farmers to adopt advanced agricultural ecosystem.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agritech in Global, including the following market information:

Global Agritech Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agritech market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biotechnology and Biochemicals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agritech include ARSR Tech, AeroFarms, Apollo Agriculture, Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd, Conservis, Indigo Ag, Inc., LettUs Grow Ltd., Pivot Bio and AgBiome, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agritech companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agritech Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agritech Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biotechnology and Biochemicals

Big Data and Analytics

Sensors and Connected Devices

Mobility

Others

Global Agritech Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agritech Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Irrigation

Production and Maintenance

Supply Chain

Marketplace

Others

Global Agritech Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Agritech Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agritech revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agritech revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ARSR Tech

AeroFarms

Apollo Agriculture

Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd

Conservis

Indigo Ag, Inc.

LettUs Grow Ltd.

Pivot Bio

AgBiome, Inc.

Ceres Imaging

AgWorld

Hortau

Harvest Automation

Farmers Business Network

