High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps in global, including the following market information:
Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps market was valued at 6590.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7751.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Halide Light Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps include Philips, Osram, GE, Hella, Valeo, Koito, Panasonic, Robertson and Hubbell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Halide Light
- High-Pressure Sodium Light
- Xenon Arc Light
- Other
Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Lighting
- Road Lighting
- Other
Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Philips
- Osram
- GE
- Hella
- Valeo
- Koito
- Panasonic
- Robertson
- Hubbell
- Acuity Brands
- Eaton
- NVC
- FSL
- PAK
- Yankon
- Cnlight
- Opple
