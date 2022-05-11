Wholesale Voice Carrier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Telecommunication networks are getting evolve at rapid rate as business are transforming towards globalization. International business calling services are witnessing pick as communicating with other country clients, investors and distributor is become simple and faster. Supporting infrastructure development of communication and logistic network boosting the voice carrier services adoption ratio. Increasing consumption of the smartphones, laptops and cloud platforms with supporting infrastructural growth inexorably transformed the telecommunication industry. Advent 5G, fiber optic and other connectivity services enhanced the growth of internet services in developed nations as well as in developing nations. Rising development in internet-based voice calling services such as VoIP accelerating the market growth. Growing competition in voice carrying business increased pressure on market players.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wholesale Voice Carrier in Global, including the following market information:
Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wholesale Voice Carrier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
VoIP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wholesale Voice Carrier include AT&T Inc., BICS, BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, IDT Corporation, Tata Communication, TELEFONICA S.A., Lumen Technologies and VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wholesale Voice Carrier companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- VoIP
- Traditional Switching
Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Retailers
- Businesses Customers
- Personal Customers
Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wholesale Voice Carrier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wholesale Voice Carrier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AT&T Inc.
- BICS
- BT Group
- Deutsche Telekom
- IDT Corporation
- Tata Communication
- TELEFONICA S.A.
- Lumen Technologies
- VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
- ORANGE S.A.
- Alepo
- BCE Nexxia Corporation
- Bharti Airtel
- CenturyLink
- China Telecommunications Corporation
- CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wholesale Voice Carrier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wholesale Voice Carrier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Wholesale Voice Carrier Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wholesale Voice Carrier Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wholesale Voice Carrier Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wholesale Voice Carrier Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
