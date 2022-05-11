Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) are the components that a telecommunications service provider (or telco) uses to run its business operations towards customers. Together with operations support systems (OSS), they are used to support various end-to-end telecommunication services (e.g., telephone services).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) include Amdocs Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ericsson, NetCracker Technology Corporation, CSG Systems International, Inc., Optiva Inc., Nokia Corporation, Capgemini SE and ZTE Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Software
- Services
Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Enterprise
- Government Agency
- Others
Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amdocs Limited
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Ericsson
- NetCracker Technology Corporation
- CSG Systems International, Inc.
- Optiva Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Capgemini SE
- ZTE Corporation
- Alepo
- Openet
- Sigma Software
- Cerillion plc
- STERLITE TECH
- Comarch SA
- Accenture
- Infosys Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Comviva
- QVANTEL
- BEARINGPOINT
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- FTS Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd
- MATRIXX SOFTWARE
- MIND CTI
- IBM Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Business Support Solutions (BSS) Players in Global Market
