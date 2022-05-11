Medical Imaging Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Imaging Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Imaging Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Imaging Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tomography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Imaging Software include General Electric Company (GE), Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, oshiba Medical Systems, Carestream Health, AGFA Healthcare, Aquilab, Esaote and Merge Healthcare Incorporated, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Imaging Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Imaging Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Global Medical Imaging Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Global Medical Imaging Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Imaging Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Imaging Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Electric Company (GE)

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

oshiba Medical Systems

Carestream Health

AGFA Healthcare

Aquilab

Esaote

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Mim Software

Image Analysis

Sciencesoft USA Corporation

Mirada Medical

Xinapse Systems

INFINITT Healthcare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Imaging Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Imaging Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Imaging Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Imaging Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Imaging Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Imaging Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Imaging Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Imaging Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Produuct

