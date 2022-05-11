Medical Imaging Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Imaging Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Imaging Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Imaging Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Tomography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Medical Imaging Software include General Electric Company (GE), Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, oshiba Medical Systems, Carestream Health, AGFA Healthcare, Aquilab, Esaote and Merge Healthcare Incorporated, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Medical Imaging Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Imaging Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tomography
- Ultrasound Imaging
- Radiographic Imaging
- Combined Modalities
Global Medical Imaging Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research Centers
Global Medical Imaging Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Imaging Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Imaging Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- General Electric Company (GE)
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- oshiba Medical Systems
- Carestream Health
- AGFA Healthcare
- Aquilab
- Esaote
- Merge Healthcare Incorporated
- Mim Software
- Image Analysis
- Sciencesoft USA Corporation
- Mirada Medical
- Xinapse Systems
- INFINITT Healthcare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Imaging Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Imaging Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Imaging Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Imaging Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Imaging Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Imaging Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Imaging Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Imaging Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Produuct
